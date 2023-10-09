Financial Sector Update for 10/09/2023: GS, JPM, MS, NWLI, APLD

Financial stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) fractionally higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was adding 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.1% to $27,596.8, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 1 basis point to 4.80%.

In company news, National Western Life (NWLI) agreed to be acquired by Prosperity Life affiliate S. USA Life Insurance in an all-cash deal worth roughly $1.9 billion. National Western Life shares jumped more than 15%.

Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS) have instructed their employees in Israel to work from home following the weekend attacks in the country by Hamas, Bloomberg reported Monday. Goldman and JPMorgan shares were slightly higher, while Morgan Stanley was down 0.6%.

Applied Digital (APLD) shares fell 6.7% in recent Monday trading even after the company reported improved fiscal Q1 results.

