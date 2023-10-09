News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 10/09/2023: GS, JPM, MS, NWLI, APLD

October 09, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Financial stocks were decreasing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each dropping about 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.6% to $27,472, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 1 basis point to 4.80%.

In company news, Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS) have instructed their employees in Israel to work from home following the weekend attacks in the country by Hamas, Bloomberg reported Monday. JPMorgan was shedding 0.4%, Goldman shares were down 0.5% and Morgan Stanley fell 1.3%.

National Western Life (NWLI) agreed to be acquired by Prosperity Life affiliate S. USA Life Insurance in an all-cash deal worth roughly $1.9 billion, according to a joint statement on Monday. National Western Life shares jumped almost 14.6%.

Applied Digital (APLD) was down 5% after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of less than $0.01.

