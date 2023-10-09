Financial Sector Update for 10/09/2023: APLD, CME, C, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down over 1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 2.8% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 2.8%.

Applied Digital (APLD) was gaining over 10% in value after it reported breakeven fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings, compared with a loss of $0.03 per share a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.01.

CME Group (CME) was advancing 1.6% after saying its Q3 average daily volume reached 4,656 contracts, up 98% from a year earlier, while its average daily open interest grew 267% year over year.

Citigroup (C) said it agreed to sell its onshore consumer wealth portfolio in China to HSBC Holdings' (HSBC) local unit. HSBC Holdings was over 2% lower in premarket activity.

