Financial Sector Update for 10/09/2019: VIRT,CIT,ARGO,JRVR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.01%

BAC +1.47%

WFC +1.10%

C +1.90%

USB +0.83%

Financial stocks continue to post sizable gains in late trade, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 1.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead nearly 1.4% this afternoon. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising just under 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Virtu Financial (VIRT) was swinging between small gains and losses after the market-maker and liquidity services firm said it has closed on a $525 million incremental senior secured first-lien term loan. The new credit facility matures in March 2026 and carries an interest rate of LIBOR plus 350 basis points. The company used net proceeds from the deal to redeem its 6.75% senior secured second lien notes due 2022 at 103.375% of their principal amount.

In other sector news:

(+) CIT Group (CIT) was 1% higher. The company said its real estate finance division provided a $56 million mortgage loan to Western Wealth Capital to acquire and renovate the Bel Air Colinas apartment complex in suburban Dallas.

(-) Argo Group (ARGO) declined slightly more than 2% after saying its independent board members were reviewing corporate governance and executive pay at the insurance company following a US Securities and Exchange Commission demand for documents related to the compensation of its top executives.

(-) James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) tumbled 22.5% after late Tuesday saying projected losses within its commercial vehicle insurance group will likely lower its fiscal Q3 financial results by between $55 million to $60 million. The insurer also said it was canceling all of the commercial auto insurance policies it issued to Uber Technologies' (UBER) Rasier unit, effective Dec. 31, explaining its largest customer account did not meet profit expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.