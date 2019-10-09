Financial Sector Update for 10/09/2019: JRVR,CIT,ARGO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.87%

BAC +1.10%

WFC +0.82%

C +1.45%

USB +0.53%

Financial stocks were posting sizable gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index posting a slightly more than 1% gain while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing nearly 1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising about 0.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) tumbled over 22% after late Tuesday saying projected losses within its commercial vehicle insurance group could negatively affect its fiscal Q3 financial results by between $55 million and $60 million. The insurer also said it was cancelling all of its commercial auto insurance policies issued to Uber Technologies' (UBER) Rasier unit, its largest single customer, because the account did not meet profit expectations.

In other sector news:

(+) CIT Group (CIT) was fractionally higher. The company said its real estate finance division provided a $56 million mortgage loan to Western Wealth Capital to acquire and renovate the Bel Air Colinas apartment complex in suburban Dallas.

(-) Argo Group (ARGO) declined about 2% after saying its independent board members were reviewing corporate governance and executive pay at the insurance company following a US Securities and Exchange Commission demand for documents related to the compensation of its top executives.

