Financial Sector Update for 10/09/2019: JRVR, PPDF, ARGO, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.88%

BAC: +0.98%

WFC: +0.79%

C: +0.90%

USB: Flat

Most financial majors were rallying pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) James River Group Holdings (JRVR), which was down more than 9% after saying it is expecting losses within its commercial vehicle insurance group to reduce its fiscal Q3 financial results by between $55 million and $60 million.

(+) PPDAI Group (PPDF) was gaining more than 5% in value after saying its total loan origination volume during the third quarter rose by 13.7% to RMB24.6 billion ($3.45 billion), up from RMB21.6 billion in Q2 and higher than its Q3 guidance of RMB22 billion to RMB24 billion.

In other sector news:

(=) Argo Group (ARGO) was unchanged as its independent directors launched a review of the insurance company's corporate governance and compensation, following receipt of an order from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to submit documents related to the compensation of its top executives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.