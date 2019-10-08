Financial Sector Update for 10/08/2019: GPN,MA,MMI,MTB,GLAD

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.60%

BAC -1.77%

WFC -1.59%

C -1.83%

USB -2.45%

Financial stocks added to their mid-day slide this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping almost 1.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling over 1.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index turned significantly lower in late trade, sinking more than 0.4% shortly before Tuesday's closing bell.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Global Payments (GPN) was 1% lower in late Tuesday trading after the transaction technology company said it was expanding its mobile payments service for electronics giant Samsung by integrating its Netspend reloadable Mastercard (MA) with the Samsung Pay digital wallet.

In other sector news:

(-) Gladstone Capital (GLAD) was hanging on for a narrow gain after Tuesday pricing a $33.8 million public offering of 5.375% notes due 2024 at par. Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the company's outstanding debt, funding new investment opportunities and for general corporate purposes.

(-) M&T Bank (MTB) slipped nearly 2% after Jefferies lowered its investment rating for the bank holding company to hold from buy and lowered its price target to $167 a share from $185.

(-) Marcus & Millichap (MMI) slid almost 5% on Tuesday after the real estate services company completed the purchase of British Columbia-based Form Real Estate Advisors for an undisclosed price, advancing the company's expansion in western Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.