Financial Sector Update for 10/08/2019: DB, C, BLK, BAM, JPM, BAC, WFC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -1.17%

BAC: -1.31%

WFC: -0.84%

C: -1.32%

USB: -1.09%

Financial heavyweights were retreating pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Deutsche Bank (DB), which was down more than 2% after Bloomberg News, citing sources, reported that the company's retail operations at its home market in Germany will bear the brunt of the planned 18,000 job cuts as part of the lender's ongoing restructuring efforts.

(-) Citigroup (C) said its Citi unit has partnered with BlackRock's (BLK) Cachematrix, a software-as-a-service fintech firm that works to simplify cash management, to deliver an updated online investments portal for money market funds. Citigroup was recently 1% lower.

In other sector news:

(=) Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) affiliate, Brookfield Property Partners, is in discussions to sell the Diplomat Beach Resort, a 1,000-room hotel in Hollywood, Fla., to real estate developer Jeff Soffer, the Financial Post reported, citing unnamed sources. The publication was unable to learn the financial terms of the potential deal, but its sources said the resort would be valued at less than $1 billion, including debt. Brookfield Asset Management was unchanged in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.