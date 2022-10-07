Financial Sector Update for 10/07/2022: KW,ARBK,HPP,ARCE

Banking
Financial stocks continued their steep decline during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was dropping 3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.7%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.1% to $19,432, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.7 basis points to 3.883%.

In company news, Kennedy-Wilson (KW) fell 4.2% after S&P late Thursday placed the real estate investment company on CreditWatch ahead of a possible ratings downgrade citing an elevated leverage profile.

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) fell 4% after Piper Sandler cut its price target for the real estate investment trust by $4 to $13 and reiterated its neutral stock rating.

Arco Platform (ARCE) slid 9% after the educational software firm Thursday said it was buying the 75.1% of Brazilian financial and budgeting technology company Inco Ltd, with plans to issue around 10.4 million Arco shares to Inco investors, providing them with a 15.8% equity stake in the company.

Argo Blockchain (ARBK) declined almost 25% after Friday disclosing several moves intended to strengthen its balance sheet as the London-based cryptocurrency firm struggles with soaring energy costs and slumping Bitcoin prices, including selling a nearly 15.5% stake in the company to an unnamed strategic investor in exchange for 24 million British pounds ($27 million) in new capital. It also plans to sell 3,400 of its unused Bitmain S191 Pro mining devices for 6 million pounds ($6.8 million) in addition to revising its existing equipment financing agreement to free up around 5 million pounds ($5.7 million) in restricted cash.

