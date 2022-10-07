Banking
CS

Financial Sector Update for 10/07/2022: CS, ATCO, EQOS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were sliding pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.7% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down nearly 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were nearly 3% higher.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was nearly 4% higher after saying it has initiated offers to buy back 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt.

Atlas (ATCO) was gaining nearly 7% in value after it reported "meaningful progress" in its negotiations with a consortium of investors for a potential acquisition of the company at $15.50 per share in cash, plus payment of all ordinary course Q3 and Q4 dividends.

Eqonex's (EQOS) Digivault, a provider of digital asset custody, said it has launched a new service that allows clients to safely hold digital assets in their Digivault FCA-registered custody account when trading with them on an exchange. Eqonex was down more than 0.3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSATCOEQOSXLFFAS

Latest Banking Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular