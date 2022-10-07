Financial Sector Update for 10/07/2022: CS, ATCO, EQOS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were sliding pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.7% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down nearly 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were nearly 3% higher.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was nearly 4% higher after saying it has initiated offers to buy back 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt.

Atlas (ATCO) was gaining nearly 7% in value after it reported "meaningful progress" in its negotiations with a consortium of investors for a potential acquisition of the company at $15.50 per share in cash, plus payment of all ordinary course Q3 and Q4 dividends.

Eqonex's (EQOS) Digivault, a provider of digital asset custody, said it has launched a new service that allows clients to safely hold digital assets in their Digivault FCA-registered custody account when trading with them on an exchange. Eqonex was down more than 0.3% recently.

