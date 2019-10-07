Financial Sector Update for 10/07/2019: TBK,REXR,TRNO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM 0.00%

BAC +0.04%

WFC -0.39%

C +0.24%

USB +0.02%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.2% slide for the NYSE Financial Index while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling just over 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling nearly 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Triumph Bancorp (TBK) was slightly lower on Monday after the bank holding company said its Transplace Holdings subsidiary has been working to integrate its TriumphPay with Bank Of America's (BAC) Paymode-X Connect system to improve payment processing for its more than 32,000 customers in the shipping and logistics industries.

In other sector news:

(+) Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) was 1% higher in Monday trading after the real estate investment trust Monday said it paid $76 million in cash for three industrial properties in suburban Los Angeles. The three buildings contain around 522,400 square feet of leasable space, including one fully leased property in Compton, Calif., while the other two properties are 98% and 93.4% leased, respectively.

(+) Terreno Realty (TRNO) rose fractionally, reversing a previous decline earlier Monday. The real estate investment trust said it has signed an unnamed e-commerce company to a seven-year property lease beginning Nov. 1 for a 19,000-square-foot building in Queens, N.Y., near the intersection of the Long Island Expressway and the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Terreno acquired the property earlier in 2019.

