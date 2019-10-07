Financial Sector Update for 10/07/2019: IVZ,TBK,REXR,TRNO

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks were edging lower in late trade. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index (^NYK) was down 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 (XLF) were off 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index (^HGX) was falling about 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Invesco (IVZ) was little changed late Monday, bouncing between small gains and losses after earlier recovering from a 2% decline, following reports the asset manager is cutting around 1,300 jobs - or about 12% of its total workforce - in a bid to meet a $475 million yearly cost-savings target following its 2018 acquisition of OppenheimerFunds. The layoffs include 850 employees from Oppenheimer's former offices in Denver, according to the Financial Times.

In other sector news:

(+) Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) was nearly 1% higher in Monday trading after the real estate investment trust Monday said it paid $76 million in cash for three industrial properties in suburban Los Angeles. The three buildings contain around 522,400 square feet of leasable space, including one fully leased property in Compton, Calif., while the other two properties are 98% and 93.4% leased, respectively.

(+) Terreno Realty (TRNO) rose fractionally, reversing a previous decline earlier Monday. The real estate investment trust said it has signed an unnamed e-commerce company to a seven-year property lease beginning Nov. 1 for a 19,000-square-foot building in Queens, N.Y., near the intersection of the Long Island Expressway and the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Terreno acquired the property earlier in 2019.

(-) Triumph Bancorp (TBK) was slightly lower late Monday after the bank holding company said its Transplace Holdings subsidiary has been working to integrate its TriumphPay with Bank Of America's (BAC) Paymode-X Connect system to improve payment processing for its more than 32,000 customers in the shipping and logistics industries. Transplace also said Moody's Investors Service Sept. 6 raised its credit ratings for the company, with the ratings shop increasing Transplace's corporate family rating to B2 from B3 and boosting its rating for the company's second-lien secured term loan to Caa1 from Caa2 previously. Both ratings are non-investment grade.

