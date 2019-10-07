Financial Sector Update for 10/07/2019: DLTR,POST,SMPL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.64%

MCD +0.31%

DIS +0.54%

CVS +0.13%

KO -0.99%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 sinking more than 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping more than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Dollar Tree (DLTR) declined nearly 3% after a new regulatory filing Monday showed Bob Sasser, executive board chairman, late last week sold 70,000 of the company's shares at an average $115.92 apiece. Following Friday's transactions, Sasser indirectly owns 168,164 Dollar Tree shares through a trust in addition to a 719-share direct stake.

In other sector news:

(-) Post Holdings (POST) was narrowly lower after the breakfast cereal company said its BellRing Brands sports nutrition unit has started the roadshow before institutional investors for its upcoming initial public offering of stock. BellRing is expecting to sell 30 million common shares through the IPO, equal to about 24% of its outstanding stock, with a projected price of between $16 to $19 a share. If successful, the new company will trade under the "BRBR" ticker.

(-) Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was retreating more than 3% in recent trading after the branded foods company Monday announced plans to sell 13.4 million shares of its common stock through an upcoming public offering. Net proceeds will help fund the company's proposed $1 billion cash buyout of privately held Quest Nutrition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.