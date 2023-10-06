Financial Sector Update for 10/06/2023: RDN, EFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by 0.6%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was nearly 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 2.4%.

Radian Group (RDN) said its Radian Guaranty unit has obtained $353 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage from Eagle Re 2023-1. Radian Group was marginally declining pre-bell.

Ellington Financial (EFC) maintained a monthly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on Nov. 27 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 31. Ellington Financial was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.