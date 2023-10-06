News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 10/06/2023: RDN, EFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 06, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by 0.6%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was nearly 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 2.4%.

Radian Group (RDN) said its Radian Guaranty unit has obtained $353 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage from Eagle Re 2023-1. Radian Group was marginally declining pre-bell.

Ellington Financial (EFC) maintained a monthly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on Nov. 27 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 31. Ellington Financial was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

