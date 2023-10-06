News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 10/06/2023: HOUS, FRHC, AULT

October 06, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Financial stocks were rising in late Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.5% to $27,951, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising almost 7 basis points to 4.78%.

In economic news, total nonfarm payrolls climbed by 336,000 last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The consensus was for a 170,000 gain, according to a Bloomberg survey.

In corporate news, Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) shares slumped 6.5% after the company said Friday it has entered into an $83.5 million agreement to settle all claims against it in the Burnett and Moehrl antitrust class-action litigation.

Freedom Holding (FRHC), a Nasdaq-listed Kazakh financial firm that has been the target of short sellers, is being investigated by the US Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, CNBC reported Friday. Freedom shares were rose 0.4%.

Ault Alliance (AULT) said Friday its Sentinum unit mined 139 bitcoins in September and has earned total bitcoin mining revenue of $46 million since the start of mining operations. Ault Alliance shares fell 8.8%.

