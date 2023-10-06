Financial Sector Update for 10/06/2023: FRHC, AULT, RDN

Financial stocks were rising in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by about 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.6% to $27,854, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 7 basis points to 4.78%.

In economic news, total nonfarm payrolls climbed by 336,000 last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The consensus was for a 170,000 gain, according to a Bloomberg survey.

In company news, Freedom Holding (FRHC), a Nasdaq-listed Kazakh financial firm that has been the target of short sellers, is being investigated by the US Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, CNBC reported Friday. Freedom shares were rising 0.6%.

Ault Alliance (AULT) said Friday its Sentinum unit mined 139 bitcoins in September, and has earned total bitcoin mining revenue of $46 million since the start of mining operations. Ault Alliance shares fell past 6%.

Radian Group (RDN) said late Thursday its Radian Guaranty unit has obtained $353 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage from Eagle Re 2023-1. Radian Group shares added 0.4%.

