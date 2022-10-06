Financial Sector Update for 10/06/2022: STC,MPW,UBFO,MBWM

Financial stocks continued to lose ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.9% ahead of Thursday's closing bell.

Bitcoin was declining 0.8% to $20,051, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.7 basis points to 3.826.

In company news, Stewart Information Services (STC) was swinging between small gains and losses, at last look rising 0.2%, after the title insurance company said its Cloudvirga subsidiary has launched a wholesale third-party origination platform through a collaboration with unnamed mortgage specialists and brokers. Stewart acquired Cloudvirga in May 2021 as part of efforts to strengthen its digital offerings.

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) slipped 0.5% after Thursday saying it has named Steven Leen, a consultant with McDermott and Bull Interim Leaders, to be interim chief financial officer at the bank holding company, succeeding Bhavneet Gill. United expects to select a permanent CFO over the next four to six weeks, according to a regulatory filing.

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) declined 2% after Raymond James Thursday cut its stock rating for the bank holding company to outperform from strong buy and also trimmed its price target for Mercantile shares by $9 to $35.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) fell 5.7% after the real estate investment trust Thursday said it was selling three of its hospital properties in Connecticut to Prospect Medical Holdings for $457 million, or roughly the same amount it paid for the hospitals in August 2019.

