Financial Sector Update for 10/06/2022: MPW, MBWM, UBFO

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.8% to $20,063, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.5 basis points to 3.814.

In company news, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) fell 4% after the real estate investment trust Thursday said it was selling three of its hospital properties in Connecticut to Prospect Medical Holdings for $457 million, or roughly the same amount it paid for the hospitals in August 2019.

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) declined 1.3% after Raymond James Thursday cut its stock rating for the bank holding company to outperform from strong buy and also trimmed its price target for Mercantile shares by $9 to $35.

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) slipped almost 1% after Thursday saying it has named Steven Leen, a consultant with McDermott and Bull Interim Leaders, to be interim chief financial officer at the bank holding company, succeeding Bhavneet Gill. United expects to select a permanent CFO over the next four to six weeks, according to a regulatory filing.

