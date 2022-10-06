Financial Sector Update for 10/06/2022: CS, APO, TSLA, TWTR, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.34%, the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF down past 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) up 1%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is weighing the sale of its 200-year-old, renowned Savoy Hotel, located in the heart of Zurich's financial district, Bloomberg and Reuters reported, citing the Swiss lender. Credit Suisse shares were recently up more than 3%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) and Sixth Street Partners are no longer in talks with Tesla (TSLA ) Chief Executive Elon Musk over a financing deal for his planned $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR), Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Apollo Global Management shares were recently inactive.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) shares were unchanged after saying total US options volume reached an all-time high of 309.3 million contracts in September, up 2% from the previous record in August.

