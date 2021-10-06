Financial Sector Update for 10/06/2021: JEF, RDN, MKTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were down in Wednesday's premarket trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.8%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 2%.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) was declining 0.9% after it priced a public offering of $1 billion of 2.625% senior notes due 2031.

Radian Group (RDN) was 0.4% lower after as its Radian Guaranty unit reported new loan defaults of 2,791 in September, up from 2,592 in August and 2,749 in July.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) reported a monthly trading volume of $559.5 billion in September, up from $467.7 billion last month. MarketAxess Holdings was 0.03% lower in recent activity.

