Financial Sector Update for 10/05/2023: JPM, J, HRTG

Financial stocks were softer in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally higher.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.2% to $27,456, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down about 2 basis points to 4.71%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose to 207,000 during the week ended Sept. 30 from an upwardly revised 205,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for an increase to 210,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, JPMorgan (JPM) is intensifying efforts to securitize billions of dollars in its loan portfolio ahead of planned new US capital rules for large banks, The Financial Times reported. The bank's shares were down 0.4%.

Heritage Insurance (HRTG) shares were slumping past 12% after saying it expects Q3 retained catastrophe losses of roughly $40 million.

Veritas Capital and Platinum Equity are challenging Amentum in a race to acquire Jacobs Solutions' (J) government consultancy unit, Reuters reported Wednesday. Jacobs shares were down 0.6%.

