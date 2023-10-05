News & Insights

Banking
JPM

Financial Sector Update for 10/05/2023: JPM, J, HRTG

October 05, 2023 — 01:28 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were softer in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally higher.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.2% to $27,456, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down about 2 basis points to 4.71%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose to 207,000 during the week ended Sept. 30 from an upwardly revised 205,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for an increase to 210,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, JPMorgan (JPM) is intensifying efforts to securitize billions of dollars in its loan portfolio ahead of planned new US capital rules for large banks, The Financial Times reported. The bank's shares were down 0.4%.

Heritage Insurance (HRTG) shares were slumping past 12% after saying it expects Q3 retained catastrophe losses of roughly $40 million.

Veritas Capital and Platinum Equity are challenging Amentum in a race to acquire Jacobs Solutions' (J) government consultancy unit, Reuters reported Wednesday. Jacobs shares were down 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
J
HRTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.