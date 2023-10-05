Financial Sector Update for 10/05/2023: HRTG, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently down 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was almost 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.2%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) was declining by over 7% after saying it expects Q3 retained catastrophe losses of roughly $40 million.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was 0.03% higher after saying the average daily trading volume of its index options contracts reached 3.9 million in September, up from 3.5 million a year earlier.

