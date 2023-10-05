Financial Sector Update for 10/05/2023: ACAQ, JPM, HRTG, J

Financial stocks were higher in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.1% to $27,487, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down about 2 basis points to 4.72%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose to 207,000 during the week ended Sept. 30 from an upwardly revised 205,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for an increase to 210,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Athena Consumer Acquisition (ACAQ) said Thursday the between it and Next.e.GO Mobile, Next.e.GO, and Time is Now Merger Sub hasn't closed yet because some conditions haven't been resolved. The parties are collaborating to meet the closing conditions promptly, include securing Nasdaq approval on a share listing after the merger, the company said. Athena shares jumped 27%.

JPMorgan (JPM) is intensifying efforts to securitize billions of dollars in its loan portfolio ahead of planned new US capital rules for large banks, The Financial Times reported. The bank's shares were down 0.3%.

Heritage Insurance (HRTG) shares were slumping 11% after saying it expects Q3 retained catastrophe losses of roughly $40 million.

Veritas Capital and Platinum Equity are challenging Amentum in a race to acquire Jacobs Solutions' (J) government consultancy unit, Reuters reported Wednesday. Jacobs shares were down 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.