Financial Sector Update for 10/05/2022: BX, MKTX, LARK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by over 1% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 4% higher.

Blackstone (BX) is in talks to buy at least part of Emerson Electric's (EMR) commercial and residential offerings business, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Blackstone was down nearly 2% recently.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) reported a total trading average daily volume for September of $32.62 billion, up from $26.56 billion a year ago. MarketAxess was recently inactive.

Landmark Bancorp (LARK) was unchanged after saying it has completed its acquisition of Freedom Bancshares.

