Financial Sector Update for 10/05/2021: KKR, FSK, HUSN, FDS

Financial stocks were up ahead of Tuesday's market open as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLF) gained 0.9%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) rose 2.1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) declined 1.9%.

KKR & Co. (KKR) gained more than 4% after the company, along with Round Hill Capital and Pulsar Properties said they have agreed to sell their Spanish logistics portfolio joint venture, Pulsar Iberia Logistics, to P3 Logistics Parks for $125.6 million.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) has appointed Linda Huber as its new chief financial officer. FDS shares were up 0.6% recently.

Hudson Capital (HUSN) received a notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market that it has regained compliance with its listing rule. HUSN shares rose more than 11%.

FS KKR Capital (FSK) were unchanged after the company priced a public offering of $500 million of 1.650% unsecured notes due 2024 and $750 million of its 3.125% unsecured notes due 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.