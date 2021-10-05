Financial Sector Update for 10/05/2021: HUSN,MMC,GREE

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing less than 0.1%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

In company news, Hudson Capital (HUSN) jumped 7.6% after saying it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Stock Market rules requiring listed companies to maintain a minimum of $2.5 million in shareholder equity. Nasdaq had warned the Chinese commercial payments company in May it was at risk of being delisted if it did not resolve the deficiency.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) rose 2.2% after agreeing to acquire Huron Consulting's (HURN) life sciences business through its Oivery Wyman management consulting firm for an undisclosed amount. Huron shares were nearly 1% lower this afternoon.

Among decliners, Greenidge Generation Holdings (GREE) fell 3% after the bitcoin miner and low-carbon power generation company Tuesday disclosed plans for a $40 million offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026 and using the net proceeds to fund capital expenditures, future acquisitions, working capital and repaying debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.