Financial Sector Update for 10/04/2023: UPST, UBS, C

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.06%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.2% to $27,509, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7 basis points to 4.73%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US services index fell to 53.6 in September from 54.5 in August, compared with expectations for a decrease to 53.5 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The S&P Global US services index was revised down to 50.1 in September from the 50.2 flash reading, versus expectations for no change in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Private employment grew by 89,000 last month, the slowest pace since January 2021, below the 150,000 increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. August's gain was revised upwards to 180,000 from 177,000, ADP said in its National Employment Report.

In company news, Upstart Holdings (UPST) an AI-based lending firm, and Heritage Financial Credit Union entered into a partnership to offer personal loans. Upstart shares rose 0.86%.

Citigroup (C) is set to announce staffing changes in November as part of the bank's reorganization, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a global memo. Its shares fell 0.9%.

UBS (UBS) is trying to lure customers with above-market rates on deposits as it aims to improve inflows after its takeover of Credit Suisse, Reuters reported. UBS was up nearly 0.2%.

