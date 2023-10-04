Financial Sector Update for 10/04/2023: ONB, UBS, C, UPST

Financial stocks were advancing in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing nearly 1% to $27,706, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 4.74%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US services index fell to 53.6 in September from 54.5 in August, compared with expectations for a decrease to 53.5 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The S&P Global US services index was revised down to 50.1 in September from the 50.2 flash reading, versus expectations for no change in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Private employment grew by 89,000 last month, the slowest pace since January 2021, below the 150,000 increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. August's gain was revised upwards to 180,000 from 177,000, ADP said in its National Employment Report.

In corporate news, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has partnered with Supernova Technology to provide lending products to clients. Old National shares rose 1%.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) an AI-based lending firm, and Heritage Financial Credit Union entered into a partnership to offer personal loans. Upstart shares gained past 3%.

Citigroup (C) is set to announce staffing changes in November as part of the bank's reorganization, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a global memo. Its shares fell 0.3%.

UBS (UBS) is trying to lure customers with above-market rates on deposits as it aims to improve inflows after its takeover of Credit Suisse, Reuters reported. UBS was down 0.2%.

