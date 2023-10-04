Financial Sector Update for 10/04/2023: MEGL, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.8% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.6%.

Magic Empire Global (MEGL) was up 3.4% after saying it will pay a special interim dividend of $0.01 per share on Nov. 22 to shareholders as of Oct. 16.

UBS (UBS) is trying to lure customers with above-market rates on deposits as it aims to improve inflows after its takeover of Credit Suisse, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources close to the bank's operations. UBS was up 0.7% pre-bell.

