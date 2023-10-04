News & Insights

Banking
ETRN

Financial Sector Update for 10/04/2023: ETRN, CIVI, BP

October 04, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) falling 3.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.8% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.7%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 29, following a decrease of 2.4 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 4.5% to $85.26 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 4.4% to $86.90 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.5% higher at $2.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) shares rose past 3% after the firm said late Tuesday that it entered into a consent agreement with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) has agreed to buy Vencer Energy's oil-producing assets in the Midland Basin of west Texas for about $2.1 billion. Civitas shares were down about 7%.

BP (BP) is mulling the sale of a 49% stake in its US oil and gas pipeline network in the Gulf of Mexico, and hopes to raise as much as $1 billion with the deal, Reuters reported Tuesday. BP shares fell 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETRN
CIVI
BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.