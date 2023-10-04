Financial Sector Update for 10/04/2023: ETRN, CIVI, BP

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) falling 3.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.8% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.7%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 29, following a decrease of 2.4 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 4.5% to $85.26 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 4.4% to $86.90 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.5% higher at $2.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) shares rose past 3% after the firm said late Tuesday that it entered into a consent agreement with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) has agreed to buy Vencer Energy's oil-producing assets in the Midland Basin of west Texas for about $2.1 billion. Civitas shares were down about 7%.

BP (BP) is mulling the sale of a 49% stake in its US oil and gas pipeline network in the Gulf of Mexico, and hopes to raise as much as $1 billion with the deal, Reuters reported Tuesday. BP shares fell 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.