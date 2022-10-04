Financial Sector Update for 10/04/2022: HSBC, BAC, STC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up nearly 5% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 4% lower.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is mulling plans to divest its 100% stake in HSBC Bank Canada, Reuters reported, citing a company spokesperson. HSBC was recently advancing by nearly 5%.

Bank of America (BAC) seeks to invest $100 million in banks that primarily serve underserved communities, taking an equity holding of less than 5% of each lender, Reuters reported, citing the company. Bank of America was recently up nearly 2%.

Stewart Information Services (STC) said it has acquired FNC Title Services, a company specializing in reverse mortgage closings, and has entered into an agreement to acquire FNC Title of California pending approval of the California Department of Insurance. Stewart Information Services was inactive recently.

