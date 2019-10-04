Financial Sector Update for 10/04/2019: STRS,ICE,NTRS,PCTY

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.90%

BAC +1.60%

WFC +0.98%

C +1.90%

USB +1.64%

Financial stocks continued to advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.9% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead nearly 1.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising around 1.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Stratus Properties (STRS) was little changed Friday afternoon, giving back an early 1% gain that followed the property manager saying its Santal LLC subsidiary has refinanced the existing construction loans for its 448-unit Santal multi-family housing complex in Texas with a $75 million loan. The new facility has a three-year primary term with the possibility of two 12-month extensions and bears interest at LIBOR plus 2.85% with a 4.80% floor.

In other sector news:

(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) climbed almost 3% after Friday saying the first block trade of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures submitted to its ICE Futures US platform was executed Oct. 1 between Galaxy Digital and XBTO and cleared by ED&F Man.

(+) Northern Trust (NTRS) was rising over 2% in late-afternoon trade. Morgan Stanley Friday lowered its price target on the wealth management and asset services company by $3 to $90 a share. The brokerage also reiterated its underweight investment rating on the company's stock.

(+) Paylocity Holding (PCTY) turned narrowly higher late Friday, overcoming a mid-day decline. The cloud-based payroll processor said it has formed a partnership with microsavings technology company EvoShare to fully automate cash-back savings program for employers.

