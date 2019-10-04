Banking
STRS

Financial Sector Update for 10/04/2019: STRS,ICE,NTRS,PCTY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.90%

BAC +1.60%

WFC +0.98%

C +1.90%

USB +1.64%

Financial stocks continued to advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.9% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead nearly 1.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising around 1.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Stratus Properties (STRS) was little changed Friday afternoon, giving back an early 1% gain that followed the property manager saying its Santal LLC subsidiary has refinanced the existing construction loans for its 448-unit Santal multi-family housing complex in Texas with a $75 million loan. The new facility has a three-year primary term with the possibility of two 12-month extensions and bears interest at LIBOR plus 2.85% with a 4.80% floor.

In other sector news:

(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) climbed almost 3% after Friday saying the first block trade of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures submitted to its ICE Futures US platform was executed Oct. 1 between Galaxy Digital and XBTO and cleared by ED&F Man.

(+) Northern Trust (NTRS) was rising over 2% in late-afternoon trade. Morgan Stanley Friday lowered its price target on the wealth management and asset services company by $3 to $90 a share. The brokerage also reiterated its underweight investment rating on the company's stock.

(+) Paylocity Holding (PCTY) turned narrowly higher late Friday, overcoming a mid-day decline. The cloud-based payroll processor said it has formed a partnership with microsavings technology company EvoShare to fully automate cash-back savings program for employers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STRS ICE NTRS PCTY

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular