Financial Sector Update for 10/04/2019: ICE,NTRS,PCTY

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.93%

BAC +0.72%

WFC +0.41%

C +1.15%

USB +0.65%

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.6% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead over 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising around 1.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) climbed almost 2% after Friday saying the first block trade of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures submitted Oct. 1 to its ICE Futures US platform was executed between Galaxy Digital and XBTO and cleared by ED&F Man.

In other sector news:

(+) Northern Trust (NTRS) was rising 1% in afternoon trade. Morgan Stanley Friday lowered its price target on the wealth management and asset services company by $3 to $90 a share. The brokerage also reiterated its underweight investment rating on the company's stock.

(-) Paylocity Holding (PCTY) was slipping Friday. The cloud-based payroll processor said it has formed a partnership with microsavings technology company EvoShare to fully automate cash-back savings program for employers.

