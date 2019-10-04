Financial Sector Update for 10/04/2019: ICE,NTRS,PCTY

Top Financial Stocks
JPM +0.93%
BAC +0.72%
WFC +0.41%
C +1.15%
USB +0.65%
Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.6% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead over 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising around 1.2%.
Among financial stocks moving on news:
(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) climbed almost 2% after Friday saying the first block trade of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures submitted Oct. 1 to its ICE Futures US platform was executed between Galaxy Digital and XBTO and cleared by ED&F Man.
In other sector news:
(+) Northern Trust (NTRS) was rising 1% in afternoon trade. Morgan Stanley Friday lowered its price target on the wealth management and asset services company by $3 to $90 a share. The brokerage also reiterated its underweight investment rating on the company's stock.
(-) Paylocity Holding (PCTY) was slipping Friday. The cloud-based payroll processor said it has formed a partnership with microsavings technology company EvoShare to fully automate cash-back savings program for employers.
