Financial Sector Update for 10/03/2023: VERY, PNC, SLF

Financial stocks were lower in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 2.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 1.9%.

The yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 12 basis points to 4.81%, and bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.5% to $27,378.

In economic news, US job openings rose to 9.6 million in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, above the 8.8 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and the 8.9 million reported in July.

In corporate news, Vericity (VERY) shares surged past 87% after IA Financial Group agreed to buy the company for $170 million.

PNC Financial Services (PNC) unit PNC Bank said Tuesday it acquired a portfolio of $16.6 billion of capital commitments facilities from Signature Bridge Bank through an agreement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as receiver. PNC Financial Services shares were down 0.4%.

Sun Life Financial (SLF) said Tuesday it completed the acquisition of Canada-based Dialogue Health Technologies. Sun Life was down almost 2%.

