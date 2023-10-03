News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 10/03/2023: VERY, PNC, HRZN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 03, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.5% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.8% higher.

iA Financial, the holding company of iA Financial Group, said it signed a definitive merger agreement whereby iA American Holdings will buy Vericity (VERY) for $170 million. Vericity was rallying past 87% pre-bell.

PNC Financial Services (PNC) said it is redeeming $1 billion of depositary shares representing interests in its series O preferred stock on Nov. 1. PNC Financial Services was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) was slightly higher after saying it provided a $40 million venture loan facility to Elligo Health Research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

