Financial Sector Update for 10/03/2023: VERY, PNC, HRZN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.5% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.8% higher.

iA Financial, the holding company of iA Financial Group, said it signed a definitive merger agreement whereby iA American Holdings will buy Vericity (VERY) for $170 million. Vericity was rallying past 87% pre-bell.

PNC Financial Services (PNC) said it is redeeming $1 billion of depositary shares representing interests in its series O preferred stock on Nov. 1. PNC Financial Services was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) was slightly higher after saying it provided a $40 million venture loan facility to Elligo Health Research.

