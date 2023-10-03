Financial Sector Update for 10/03/2023: PNC, VERY, SLF

Financial stocks were decreasing in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 2.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 1.7%.

The yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 10 basis points to 4.79%, and bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 2% to $27,411.

In economic news, US job openings rose to 9.6 million in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, above the 8.8 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and the 8.9 million reported in July.

In company news, PNC Financial Services (PNC) unit PNC Bank said Tuesday it acquired a portfolio of $16.6 billion of capital commitments facilities from Signature Bridge Bank through an agreement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as receiver. PNC Financial Services shares edged up 0.1%.

IA Financial Group agreed to buy Vericity (VERY) for $170 million. Vericity shares surged 86%.

Sun Life Financial (SLF) said Tuesday it completed the acquisition of Canada-based Dialogue Health Technologies. Sun Life was down almost 2%.

