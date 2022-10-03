Financial Sector Update for 10/03/2022: CS, LMND, RLI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 3% lower.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was declining by more than 2% after the Financial Times reported that the bank's executives have spent the weekend reassuring large clients of its liquidity and capital position amid concerns about its financial strength. Separately, the bank said Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green's capital increase, originally planned for Q4, has been postponed due to high volatility in the market for listed Swiss real estate funds.

Lemonade (LMND) was up nearly 3% after saying it has launched in the UK, following previous launches in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

RLI (RLI) said it has completed the previously announced sale of its minority stake in Maui Jim to Kering Eyewear for $686.6 million, subject to post-closing adjustments. RLI was recently unchanged.

