Financial Sector Update for 10/03/2019: CFR,MKTX,RHP,ETFC,SCHW,IBKR,AMTD

Financial stocks still were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising almost 0.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down nearly 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) fell almost 2% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered its price target for the commercial and consumer bank company by $2 to $92 a share and reiterated its underweight rating for Cullen/Frost shares.

In other sector news:

(+) MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) climbed almost 6% on Thursday after the electronic fixed-income platform company reported a 28.9% increase in total monthly trading volume during September compared with the year-ago period, rising to $176.1 billion from $136.6 in September 2018. Trading volume also was up 1.9% over August levels, supported by 4.1% growth to $85.2 billion in US high-grade volume and a 1% rise to $83 billion in other credit volume, offset by a 23.9% decline in liquid products volume over the prior month to $3.5 million.

(+) E*Trade Financial (ETFC) rose more than 1% after suffering severe losses earlier in the week. The online brokerage late Wednesday said it was eliminating retail commissions for online US-listed stock, ETF and options trades, joining rivals Charles Schwab (SCHW), TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR) with similar moves in recent days and prompting a downgrade of E*Trade to market perform from outperform at Wells Fargo, which also lowered its price target for the company's stock by $18 to $37 a share

(+) Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) was edging higher Thursday after the real estate investment trust Thursday announced plans for a follow-on private placement of up to $100 million of its 4.75% senior notes due 2027, subject to market conditions. Net proceeds will be used to pay down a portion of the company's revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

