News & Insights

Banking
MFIN

Financial Sector Update for 10/02/2023: MFIN, KKR, AXS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 02, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.3% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% higher.

Medallion Financial (MFIN) was slipping past 2% after saying it completed a private placement of $39 million in senior unsecured notes due Sept. 30, 2028, with a 9.25% fixed annual rate.

KKR (KKR) is in exclusive discussions with German health care firm Fresenius to acquire Eugin fertility clinics in Spain and Portugal for about 500 million euros ($526.9 million), Reuters reported, citing Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias. KKR was up more than 2% pre-bell.

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) said it partnered with alternative investment firm Stone Point Credit Adviser to launch Monarch Point Re, a collateralized reinsurer. Axis Capital Holdings was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MFIN
KKR
AXS
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.