Financial Sector Update for 10/02/2023: MFIN, KKR, AXS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.3% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% higher.

Medallion Financial (MFIN) was slipping past 2% after saying it completed a private placement of $39 million in senior unsecured notes due Sept. 30, 2028, with a 9.25% fixed annual rate.

KKR (KKR) is in exclusive discussions with German health care firm Fresenius to acquire Eugin fertility clinics in Spain and Portugal for about 500 million euros ($526.9 million), Reuters reported, citing Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias. KKR was up more than 2% pre-bell.

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) said it partnered with alternative investment firm Stone Point Credit Adviser to launch Monarch Point Re, a collateralized reinsurer. Axis Capital Holdings was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

