Financial Sector Update for 10/02/2023: COIN, HOOD, DWAC

Financial stocks were decreasing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was gaining 3% at $27,956, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped almost 11 basis points to 4.68%.

In economic news, the US government avoided a shutdown as the House of Representatives and Senate agreed on a funding deal until Nov. 17.

The Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 49 in September from 47.6 in August, compared with expectations for 47.8 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The S&P Global US manufacturing purchasing managers' index for September was revised upward to 49.8 from the flash reading of 48.9, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Coinbase's (COIN) Singapore unit said that it has received a Major Payment Institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Its shares added 1.2%.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) and Trump Media & Technology Group agreed to add a termination provision to their merger agreement. Digital World dropped 3.9%.

Robinhood (HOOD) said it expects a $100 million charge in Q3 for previously disclosed legal and regulatory matters, according to a regulatory filing Friday. Robinhood shares fell 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.