Financial Sector Update for 10/02/2023: ALLY, COIN, DWAC, HOOD

Financial stocks were lower in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 1.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 0.8% to $27,776, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 11 basis points to 4.68%.

In economic news, the US government avoided a shutdown as the House of Representatives and Senate agreed on a funding deal until Nov. 17.

The Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index rose to 49 in September from 47.6 in August, compared with expectations for 47.8 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The S&P Global US manufacturing purchasing managers' index for September was revised upward to 49.8 from the flash reading of 48.9, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Ally Financial (ALLY) started a workforce reduction that will affect less than 5% of its headcount, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing a company spokesperson. Its shares dropped 3.9%.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) and Trump Media & Technology Group agreed to add a termination provision to their merger agreement. Digital World fell 5.1%.

Robinhood (HOOD) said it expects a $100 million charge in Q3 for previously disclosed legal and regulatory matters, according to a filing Friday. Robinhood shares declined 1.1%.

Coinbase's (COIN) Singapore unit said it received a Major Payment Institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Its shares added 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.