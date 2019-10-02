Financial Sector Update for 10/02/2019: SCHW, BX, Y, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.78%

BAC: -0.88%

WFC: -0.14%

C: -0.72%

USB: Flat

Financial giants were mostly retreating pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Charles Schwab (SCHW), which was still declining by 2% after the broker said it is ending commissions on stocks, exchange-traded funds and options listed on US and Canadian exchanges through its online platforms.

(-) Blackstone (BX) was down more than 1% as its Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX reached a deal to acquire a 65% controlling interest in waterpark operator Great Wolf Resorts.

(=) Alleghany (Y) was flat after its Jazwares unit acquired Bristol, Pa.-based Wicked Cool Toys for an undisclosed sum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.