Financial Sector Update for 10/02/2019: SAN,SBNY,WLTW

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking about 1.9% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling over 1.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping nearly 1.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Banco Santander (SAN) declined over 3% on Wednesday. The Spanish bank and financial services said it will issue $947.5 million of its 3.244% senior notes due 2026 in exchange for $377.9 million of its existing 4.45% senior notes due 2021 and $569.5 million of its 3.70% senior notes due 2022 that were tendered by bondholders by Tuesday's 5 pm ET deadline. The company still has around $622.1 million of the 2021 notes and about $870.5 million of the 2022 notes outstanding.

In other sector news:

(-) Signature Bank (SBNY) slipped nearly 1%. Wells Fargo lowered its price target on the bank holding company by $10 to $140 a share while reiterating an outperform investment rating on the company's stock.

(-) Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) fell 2%. The financial services company Wednesday said it has named Donald Harrell to be chief operating officer and managing director of its Willis Re Specialty reinsurance unit, effective immediately. Harrell previously was head of international insurance at privately held Aspen Insurance Holdings and the active underwriter of its Lloyd's Syndicate 4711.

