Financial Sector Update for 10/02/2019: AGO,SAN,SBNY,WLTW

Financial stocks narrowed their prior declines slightly in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking almost 1.6% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling over 1.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping just over 1.0%.

(-) Assured Guaranty (AGO) fell more than 1% after Wednesday opposing plans by Puerto Rico to pay around 33 cents on the dollar of its public debt, arguing the Oversight Board of Puerto Rico proposal "was developed in the absence of consensual discussions" with creditors. The company insures around $1.5 billion of Puerto Rico Public Building Authority and general obligation bonds and described plans to restructure $35 billion of debt by writing off about $23 billion of those liabilities as a "cramdown on investors who have supported the island for decades."

(-) Signature Bank (SBNY) slipped 0.5%. Wells Fargo lowered its price target on the bank holding company by $10 to $140 a share while reiterating an outperform investment rating on the company's stock.

(-) Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) fell 2%. The financial services company Wednesday said it has named Donald Harrell to be chief operating officer and managing director of its Willis Re Specialty reinsurance unit, effective immediately. Harrell previously was head of international insurance at privately held Aspen Insurance Holdings and the active underwriter of its Lloyd's Syndicate 4711.

(-) Banco Santander (SAN) declined 3% on Wednesday. The Spanish bank and financial services said it will issue $947.5 million of its 3.244% senior notes due 2026 in exchange for $377.9 million of its existing 4.45% senior notes due 2021 and $569.5 million of its 3.70% senior notes due 2022 that were tendered by bondholders by Tuesday's 5 pm ET deadline. The company still has around $622.1 million of the 2021 notes and about $870.5 million of the 2022 notes outstanding.

