Financial Sector Update for 10/01/2019: IBKR,BR,SAFE,GBCI

Financial stocks continued their retreat in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping almost 1.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling nearly 1.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping slightly more than 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) fell 9.5% after the electronic broker said the average number of revenue trades it performed for clients each day declined 9% during September compared with the prior month, falling to 842,000 trades per day.

In other sector news:

(+) Safehold (SAFE) climbed nearly 4% after announcing a $285 million ground lease agreement with an unnamed real estate fund for property under an office tower in midtown New York. The new lease for the 135 W. 50th St. property is expected to close in Q4.

(+) Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was fractionally higher late Tuesday after saying it has acquired privately-held Shadow Financial Systems for an undisclosed price. Broadbridge said the deal is expected to add to its cryptocurrency and exchange-traded derivatives capabilities and expand its offering for securities exchanges, interdealer brokers and proprietary trading firms.

(-) Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) declined almost 2% after earlier Tuesday announcing its purchase of OTC-traded State Bank Corp for $135.3 million in cash and stock. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Glacier will pay $1.69 in cash and issue 0.3706 of a share for each State Bank share, valuing the target company at $16.67 per share, representing a 28.2% premium over Monday's closing price.

