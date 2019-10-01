Financial Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CS, UBS, CMA, GBCI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.88%

BAC: +0.82%

WFC: +0.67%

C: +0.97%

USB: +0.61%

Financial majors were gaining in Tuesday's pre-market trading.

In other sector news:

(-) Credit Suisse Group (CS) was declining recently as COO Pierre-Olivier Bouee resigned from the Swiss bank after admitting that he had private investigators tail Iqbal Khan to ensure that the former wealth management head did not take employees and clients with him to his new employer UBS (UBS).

(=) A US district court judge in Manhattan dismissed a lawsuit by Comerica (CMA) seeking payment from Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier after the latter failed to locate buyers for four planes whose leases had expired, Reuters reported. Comerica was unchanged after the news.

(=) Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) was flat after unveiling a deal to acquire Lake Havasu City, Ariz.-based State Bank Corp. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $135.3 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.