Financial Sector Update for 10/01/2019: BR,SAFE,GBCI

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.83%

BAC -1.77%

WFC -2.07%

C -0.69%

USB -1.91%

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping over 0.9% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 1.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping slightly more than 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was fractionally higher on Tuesday after the financial technology company said it has acquired privately held Shadow Financial Systems for an undisclosed price. Broadbridge said the deal is expected to add its cryptocurrency and exchange-traded derivatives capabilities and expand its offering for securities exchanges, inter-dealer brokers and proprietary trading firms.

In other sector news:

(+) Safehold (SAFE) climbed more than 2.7% after announcing a $285 million ground lease agreement with an unnamed real estate fund for property under an office tower in midtown New York. The new lease for the 135 W. 50th St. property is expected to close in Q4.

(-) Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) declined almost 1% after earlier Tuesday announcing its purchase of OTC-traded State Bank Corp for $135.3 million in cash and stock. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Glacier will pay $1.69 in cash and issue 0.3706 of a share for each State Bank share, valuing the target company at $16.67 per share, representing a 28.2% premium over Monday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.