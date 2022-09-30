Financial Sector Update for 09/30/2022: CIVB,AROW,JHG

Financial stocks were trending higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.5% to $19,733, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was slipping 0.9 basis points to 3.74%.

In company news, Civista Bancshares (CIVB) rose almost 1% after the bank holding company Friday said it was acquiring Vision Financial Group, paying $28.6 million in cash for the equipment leasing and funding company plus $5.3 million in Civista common stock and the assumption of $7.9 million in subordinated debt. The deal is expected to close Monday, subject to customary conditions, the company said.

Arrow Financial (AROW) was flat this afternoon, giving back a 0.5% gain earlier Friday after saying chief financial officer Edward Campanella has resigned and will be succeeded on an interim basis by Arrow CEO Thomas Murphy during the search for a permanent CFO.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) fell 3.5% after the asset manager Friday said board chairman Richard Gillingwater will retire at the end of the year and that non-executive directors Jeffrey Diermeier and Lawrence Kochard also plan to step down on Nov. 3.

