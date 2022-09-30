Financial Sector Update for 09/30/2022: BCS, RC, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up nearly 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.7% lower.

Barclays (BCS) and its Barclays Bank unit agreed to pay a $361 million fine to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission charges for control failures that led to an alleged over-issuance of securities. Barclays was 1.2% lower recently.

Ready Capital (RC) was nearly 3% higher after saying its board of directors has approved a $25 million increase to the company's existing stock repurchase program, taking the total repurchase authorization to $50 million.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is planning to hire about 2,000 tech workers worldwide after just adding 5,000 software developers and data scientists last year, Reuters reported, citing Chief Information Officer Lori Beer. JPMorgan Chase was slightly advancing 0.1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.