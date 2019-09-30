Financial Sector Update for 09/30/2019: SF,BMO, MFG

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.08%

BAC -0.24%

WFC -0.43%

C -0.20%

USB +0.07%

Financial stocks were narrowly higher, with the NYSE Financial Index rising around 0.1% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 1.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Stifel Financial (SF) rose 1% after Monday saying it has completed the acquisition of selected assets of privately held municipal bond underwriters George K Baum & Co. Financial terms of the transaction announced August 12 were not disclosed. The deal did include George K Baum Capital Advisors and Baum Capital Partners.

In other sector news:

(+) Bank of Montreal (BMO) was narrowly higher this afternoon. Two of the company's units have agreed to pay over $37 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges they concealed conflicts of interest by failing to tell clients their money often was being invested in in-house funds. Under terms of the settlement, BMO Harris Financial Advisors and BMO Asset Management an $8.25 million civil fine in addition to $29.73 million to re-compensate affected investors.

(-) Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) declined fractionally on Monday after privately held InComm said it has partnered with Mizuho Bank to expand InComm's J-Coin Pay digital payments network to more than 18,000 retail locations in Japan. In addition to payments, the smart-phone application also allows users to move funds between their J-Coin Pay accounts and their bank deposit accounts for free.

